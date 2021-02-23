Ex-Dividend Reminder: Barclays, RioCan REIT and Brookfield Infrastructure

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/25/21, Barclays plc (Symbol: BCLYF), RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF), and Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: BIPC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Barclays plc will pay its annual dividend of $0.01 on 4/1/21, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.08 on 3/5/21, and Brookfield Infrastructure Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 3/31/21. As a percentage of BCLYF's recent stock price of $2.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Barclays plc to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when BCLYF shares open for trading on 2/25/21. Similarly, investors should look for RIOCF to open 0.54% lower in price and for BIPC to open 0.82% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BCLYF, RIOCF, and BIPC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Barclays plc (Symbol: BCLYF):



RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF):



Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: BIPC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.47% for Barclays plc, 6.52% for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, and 3.29% for Brookfield Infrastructure Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Barclays plc shares are currently down about 0.1%, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are up about 2.8%, and Brookfield Infrastructure Corp shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

