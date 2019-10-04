Ex-Dividend Reminder: Banner, Cabot Microelectronics and Mastercard

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/8/19, Banner Corp. (Symbol: BANR), Cabot Microelectronics Corp (Symbol: CCMP), and Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Banner Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 10/18/19, Cabot Microelectronics Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 10/30/19, and Mastercard Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 11/8/19. As a percentage of BANR's recent stock price of $52.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Banner Corp. to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when BANR shares open for trading on 10/8/19. Similarly, investors should look for CCMP to open 0.30% lower in price and for MA to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BANR, CCMP, and MA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Banner Corp. (Symbol: BANR):



Cabot Microelectronics Corp (Symbol: CCMP):



Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.10% for Banner Corp., 1.22% for Cabot Microelectronics Corp, and 0.49% for Mastercard Inc.

In Friday trading, Banner Corp. shares are currently down about 0.4%, Cabot Microelectronics Corp shares are up about 0.7%, and Mastercard Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

