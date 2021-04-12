Ex-Dividend Reminder: BankUnited, American Financial Group and ARMOUR Residential REIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/14/21, BankUnited Inc. (Symbol: BKU), American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG), and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BankUnited Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 4/30/21, American Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 4/26/21, and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.10 on 4/29/21. As a percentage of BKU's recent stock price of $44.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of BankUnited Inc. to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when BKU shares open for trading on 4/14/21. Similarly, investors should look for AFG to open 0.42% lower in price and for ARR to open 0.82% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BKU, AFG, and ARR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BankUnited Inc. (Symbol: BKU):



American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG):



ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.06% for BankUnited Inc., 1.69% for American Financial Group Inc, and 9.80% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc..

In Monday trading, BankUnited Inc. shares are currently up about 0.6%, American Financial Group Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

