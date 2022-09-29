Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bank of Nova Scotia, Physicians Realty Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/3/22, Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax (Symbol: BNS), Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC), and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.03 on 10/27/22, Physicians Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 10/14/22, and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 10/11/22. As a percentage of BNS's recent stock price of $48.53, this dividend works out to approximately 2.12%, so look for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax to trade 2.12% lower — all else being equal — when BNS shares open for trading on 10/3/22. Similarly, investors should look for DOC to open 1.53% lower in price and for HASI to open 1.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BNS, DOC, and HASI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax (Symbol: BNS):



Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC):



Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.49% for Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax, 6.13% for Physicians Realty Trust, and 4.93% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

In Thursday trading, Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax shares are currently off about 1.4%, Physicians Realty Trust shares are down about 1.4%, and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc shares are down about 2.4% on the day.

