Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bank of Montreal, WestAmerica Bancorporation and Realty Income

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/31/20, Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO), WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC), and Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bank of Montreal (Quebec) will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.06 on 2/26/20, WestAmerica Bancorporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 2/14/20, and Realty Income Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.2325 on 2/14/20. As a percentage of BMO's recent stock price of $78.77, this dividend works out to approximately 1.35%, so look for shares of Bank of Montreal (Quebec) to trade 1.35% lower — all else being equal — when BMO shares open for trading on 1/31/20. Similarly, investors should look for WABC to open 0.62% lower in price and for O to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BMO, WABC, and O, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO):



WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC):



Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.38% for Bank of Montreal (Quebec), 2.50% for WestAmerica Bancorporation, and 3.57% for Realty Income Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Bank of Montreal (Quebec) shares are currently trading flat, WestAmerica Bancorporation shares are up about 0.1%, and Realty Income Corp shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.