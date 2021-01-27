Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bank of Montreal, Citigroup and People's United Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/29/21, Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO), Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), and People's United Financial Inc (Symbol: PBCT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bank of Montreal (Quebec) will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.06 on 2/26/21, Citigroup Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 2/26/21, and People's United Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 2/15/21. As a percentage of BMO's recent stock price of $76.20, this dividend works out to approximately 1.39%, so look for shares of Bank of Montreal (Quebec) to trade 1.39% lower — all else being equal — when BMO shares open for trading on 1/29/21. Similarly, investors should look for C to open 0.85% lower in price and for PBCT to open 1.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BMO, C, and PBCT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO):



Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C):



People's United Financial Inc (Symbol: PBCT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.56% for Bank of Montreal (Quebec), 3.42% for Citigroup Inc, and 4.98% for People's United Financial Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Bank of Montreal (Quebec) shares are currently off about 1.2%, Citigroup Inc shares are off about 2%, and People's United Financial Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

