Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bank of Montreal, 1st Source and Ally Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/22, Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO), 1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE), and Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bank of Montreal (Quebec) will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.39 on 11/28/22, 1st Source Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 11/10/22, and Ally Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/15/22. As a percentage of BMO's recent stock price of $93.33, this dividend works out to approximately 1.49%, so look for shares of Bank of Montreal (Quebec) to trade 1.49% lower — all else being equal — when BMO shares open for trading on 10/31/22. Similarly, investors should look for SRCE to open 0.53% lower in price and for ALLY to open 1.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BMO, SRCE, and ALLY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO):



1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE):



Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.96% for Bank of Montreal (Quebec), 2.14% for 1st Source Corp, and 4.33% for Ally Financial Inc.

In Thursday trading, Bank of Montreal (Quebec) shares are currently up about 0.4%, 1st Source Corp shares are up about 1.6%, and Ally Financial Inc shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

