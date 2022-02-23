Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bank of Hawaii Corp, Brookfield Asset Management and Cboe Global Markets

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/25/22, Bank of Hawaii Corp (Symbol: BOH), Brookfield Asset Management Inc (Symbol: BAM), and Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bank of Hawaii Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 3/14/22, Brookfield Asset Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 3/31/22, and Cboe Global Markets Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 3/15/22. As a percentage of BOH's recent stock price of $88.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of Bank of Hawaii Corp to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when BOH shares open for trading on 2/25/22. Similarly, investors should look for BAM to open 0.26% lower in price and for CBOE to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BOH, BAM, and CBOE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bank of Hawaii Corp (Symbol: BOH):



Brookfield Asset Management Inc (Symbol: BAM):



Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.17% for Bank of Hawaii Corp, 1.04% for Brookfield Asset Management Inc, and 1.64% for Cboe Global Markets Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Bank of Hawaii Corp shares are currently up about 1.3%, Brookfield Asset Management Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Cboe Global Markets Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

