Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bank of America, Eastern Bankshares and SLM

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/2/21, Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), Eastern Bankshares Inc (Symbol: EBC), and SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bank of America Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 12/31/21, Eastern Bankshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 12/15/21, and SLM Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 12/15/21. As a percentage of BAC's recent stock price of $44.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Bank of America Corp to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when BAC shares open for trading on 12/2/21. Similarly, investors should look for EBC to open 0.40% lower in price and for SLM to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BAC, EBC, and SLM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC):



Eastern Bankshares Inc (Symbol: EBC):



SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.87% for Bank of America Corp, 1.60% for Eastern Bankshares Inc, and 2.50% for SLM Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Bank of America Corp shares are currently down about 1.4%, Eastern Bankshares Inc shares are off about 1.9%, and SLM Corp. shares are off about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.