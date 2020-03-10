Ex-Dividend Reminder: BancorpSouth Bank, WesBanco and Valley National Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/12/20, BancorpSouth Bank (Symbol: BXS), WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC), and Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BancorpSouth Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.185 on 4/1/20, WesBanco Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 4/1/20, and Valley National Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 4/1/20. As a percentage of BXS's recent stock price of $21.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of BancorpSouth Bank to trade 0.84% lower — all else being equal — when BXS shares open for trading on 3/12/20. Similarly, investors should look for WSBC to open 1.25% lower in price and for VLY to open 1.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BXS, WSBC, and VLY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BancorpSouth Bank (Symbol: BXS):



WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC):



Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.37% for BancorpSouth Bank , 4.99% for WesBanco Inc, and 5.57% for Valley National Bancorp .

In Tuesday trading, BancorpSouth Bank shares are currently up about 3.8%, WesBanco Inc shares are up about 2.4%, and Valley National Bancorp shares are up about 5.3% on the day.

