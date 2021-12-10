Ex-Dividend Reminder: Banc Of California, National Storage Affiliates Trust and Telephone & Data Systems

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/21, Banc Of California Inc (Symbol: BANC), National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA), and Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Banc Of California Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 1/3/22, National Storage Affiliates Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 12/30/21, and Telephone & Data Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 12/30/21. As a percentage of BANC's recent stock price of $20.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Banc Of California Inc to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when BANC shares open for trading on 12/14/21. Similarly, investors should look for NSA to open 0.71% lower in price and for TDS to open 0.89% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BANC, NSA, and TDS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Banc Of California Inc (Symbol: BANC):



National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA):



Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.18% for Banc Of California Inc, 2.86% for National Storage Affiliates Trust, and 3.55% for Telephone & Data Systems Inc.

In Friday trading, Banc Of California Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are trading flat, and Telephone & Data Systems Inc shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

