Ex-Dividend Reminder: Balfour Beatty, Unilever and Dana

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/4/21, Balfour Beatty plc (Symbol: BAFBF), Unilever plc (Symbol: UL), and Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Balfour Beatty plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.03 on 12/6/21, Unilever plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4975 on 12/1/21, and Dana Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 11/26/21. As a percentage of BAFBF's recent stock price of $3.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Balfour Beatty plc to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when BAFBF shares open for trading on 11/4/21. Similarly, investors should look for UL to open 0.93% lower in price and for DAN to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BAFBF, UL, and DAN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Balfour Beatty plc (Symbol: BAFBF):



Unilever plc (Symbol: UL):



Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.64% for Balfour Beatty plc, 3.72% for Unilever plc, and 1.78% for Dana Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Balfour Beatty plc shares are currently down about 3.4%, Unilever plc shares are off about 0.5%, and Dana Inc shares are down about 1.9% on the day.

