Ex-Dividend Reminder: Balfour Beatty, Ferguson and Signet Jewelers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/27/22, Balfour Beatty plc (Symbol: BAFBF), Ferguson PLC (Symbol: FERG), and Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Balfour Beatty plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.035 on 12/5/22, Ferguson PLC will pay its semi-annual dividend of $1.91 on 12/8/22, and Signet Jewelers Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 11/25/22. As a percentage of BAFBF's recent stock price of $3.34, this dividend works out to approximately 1.05%, so look for shares of Balfour Beatty plc to trade 1.05% lower — all else being equal — when BAFBF shares open for trading on 10/27/22. Similarly, investors should look for FERG to open 1.79% lower in price and for SIG to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BAFBF, FERG, and SIG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Balfour Beatty plc (Symbol: BAFBF):



Ferguson PLC (Symbol: FERG):



Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.10% for Balfour Beatty plc, 3.58% for Ferguson PLC, and 1.35% for Signet Jewelers Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, Balfour Beatty plc shares are currently down about 10%, Ferguson PLC shares are up about 0.6%, and Signet Jewelers Ltd shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

