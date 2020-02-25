Ex-Dividend Reminder: Badger Meter, Fortive and Union Pacific

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/20, Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI), Fortive Corp (Symbol: FTV), and Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Badger Meter Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 3/13/20, Fortive Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 3/27/20, and Union Pacific Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.97 on 3/31/20. As a percentage of BMI's recent stock price of $67.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Badger Meter Inc to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when BMI shares open for trading on 2/27/20. Similarly, investors should look for FTV to open 0.10% lower in price and for UNP to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BMI, FTV, and UNP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI):



Fortive Corp (Symbol: FTV):



Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.00% for Badger Meter Inc, 0.39% for Fortive Corp, and 2.19% for Union Pacific Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Badger Meter Inc shares are currently down about 0.2%, Fortive Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and Union Pacific Corp shares are trading flat on the day.

