Ex-Dividend Reminder: Badger Meter, AAON and Huntington Ingalls Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/24/21, Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI), AAON, Inc. (Symbol: AAON), and Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Badger Meter Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/10/21, AAON, Inc. will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.19 on 12/17/21, and Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.18 on 12/10/21. As a percentage of BMI's recent stock price of $108.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of Badger Meter Inc to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when BMI shares open for trading on 11/24/21. Similarly, investors should look for AAON to open 0.24% lower in price and for HII to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BMI, AAON, and HII, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI):



AAON, Inc. (Symbol: AAON):



Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.73% for Badger Meter Inc, 0.49% for AAON, Inc., and 2.54% for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc..

In Monday trading, Badger Meter Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, AAON, Inc. shares are up about 0.4%, and Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

