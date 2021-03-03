Ex-Dividend Reminder: B2Gold, LyondellBasell Industries and Patrick Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/5/21, B2Gold Corp (Symbol: BTG), LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB), and Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. B2Gold Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 3/16/21, LyondellBasell Industries NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 3/15/21, and Patrick Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 3/22/21. As a percentage of BTG's recent stock price of $4.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of B2Gold Corp to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when BTG shares open for trading on 3/5/21. Similarly, investors should look for LYB to open 0.97% lower in price and for PATK to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BTG, LYB, and PATK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

B2Gold Corp (Symbol: BTG):



LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB):



Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.62% for B2Gold Corp, 3.89% for LyondellBasell Industries NV, and 1.37% for Patrick Industries Inc.

In Wednesday trading, B2Gold Corp shares are currently down about 2.6%, LyondellBasell Industries NV shares are up about 0.1%, and Patrick Industries Inc shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.