Ex-Dividend Reminder: B. Riley Financial, CNA Financial and UMH Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/14/21, B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY), CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA), and UMH Properties Inc (Symbol: UMH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. B. Riley Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 5/28/21, CNA Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 6/3/21, and UMH Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 6/15/21. As a percentage of RILY's recent stock price of $76.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of B. Riley Financial Inc to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when RILY shares open for trading on 5/14/21. Similarly, investors should look for CNA to open 0.80% lower in price and for UMH to open 0.87% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RILY, CNA, and UMH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY):



CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA):



UMH Properties Inc (Symbol: UMH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.61% for B. Riley Financial Inc, 3.21% for CNA Financial Corp, and 3.48% for UMH Properties Inc.

In Wednesday trading, B. Riley Financial Inc shares are currently up about 1.1%, CNA Financial Corp shares are up about 0.6%, and UMH Properties Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.