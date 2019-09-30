Ex-Dividend Reminder: AXIS Capital Holdings, ABM Industries and ESCO Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/2/19, AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS), ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM), and ESCO Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: ESE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 10/15/19, ABM Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 11/4/19, and ESCO Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 10/17/19. As a percentage of AXS's recent stock price of $67.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when AXS shares open for trading on 10/2/19. Similarly, investors should look for ABM to open 0.49% lower in price and for ESE to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for AXS, ABM, and ESE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS):



ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM):



ESCO Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: ESE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.38% for AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd, 1.97% for ABM Industries, Inc., and 0.40% for ESCO Technologies, Inc..

In Monday trading, AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd shares are currently up about 0.5%, ABM Industries, Inc. shares are up about 0.4%, and ESCO Technologies, Inc. shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

