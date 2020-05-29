Ex-Dividend Reminder: Avnet, AAON and Linde

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/2/20, Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT), AAON, Inc. (Symbol: AAON), and Linde plc (Symbol: LIN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Avnet Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 6/17/20, AAON, Inc. will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.19 on 7/1/20, and Linde plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.963 on 6/17/20. As a percentage of AVT's recent stock price of $27.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Avnet Inc to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when AVT shares open for trading on 6/2/20. Similarly, investors should look for AAON to open 0.35% lower in price and for LIN to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AVT, AAON, and LIN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT):



AAON, Inc. (Symbol: AAON):



Linde plc (Symbol: LIN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.06% for Avnet Inc, 0.71% for AAON, Inc., and 1.92% for Linde plc.

In Friday trading, Avnet Inc shares are currently down about 0.5%, AAON, Inc. shares are down about 1.1%, and Linde plc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

