Ex-Dividend Reminder: Avista, MMM and Royalty Pharma

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/21, Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA), 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), and Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Avista Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4225 on 12/15/21, 3M Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.48 on 12/12/21, and Royalty Pharma plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 12/15/21. As a percentage of AVA's recent stock price of $40.60, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of Avista Corp to trade 1.04% lower — all else being equal — when AVA shares open for trading on 11/18/21. Similarly, investors should look for MMM to open 0.81% lower in price and for RPRX to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AVA, MMM, and RPRX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA):



3M Co (Symbol: MMM):



Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.16% for Avista Corp, 3.23% for 3M Co, and 1.57% for Royalty Pharma plc.

In Tuesday trading, Avista Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, 3M Co shares are up about 0.1%, and Royalty Pharma plc shares are up about 3.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.