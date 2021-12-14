Ex-Dividend Reminder: Avient, Greif and Methanex

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/16/21, Avient Corp (Symbol: AVNT), Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF), and Methanex Corp (Symbol: MEOH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Avient Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2375 on 1/7/22, Greif Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 1/1/22, and Methanex Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 12/31/21. As a percentage of AVNT's recent stock price of $54.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Avient Corp to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when AVNT shares open for trading on 12/16/21. Similarly, investors should look for GEF to open 0.77% lower in price and for MEOH to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AVNT, GEF, and MEOH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Avient Corp (Symbol: AVNT):



Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF):



Methanex Corp (Symbol: MEOH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.75% for Avient Corp, 3.08% for Greif Inc, and 1.29% for Methanex Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Avient Corp shares are currently up about 1%, Greif Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Methanex Corp shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

