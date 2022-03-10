Ex-Dividend Reminder: Avient, Eastman Chemical and Worthington Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/22, Avient Corp (Symbol: AVNT), Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN), and Worthington Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WOR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Avient Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2375 on 4/7/22, Eastman Chemical Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 4/1/22, and Worthington Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 3/29/22. As a percentage of AVNT's recent stock price of $48.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of Avient Corp to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when AVNT shares open for trading on 3/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for EMN to open 0.71% lower in price and for WOR to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AVNT, EMN, and WOR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Avient Corp (Symbol: AVNT):



Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN):



Worthington Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WOR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.96% for Avient Corp, 2.84% for Eastman Chemical Co, and 1.96% for Worthington Industries, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Avient Corp shares are currently off about 1.8%, Eastman Chemical Co shares are down about 1.4%, and Worthington Industries, Inc. shares are down about 1.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.