Ex-Dividend Reminder: Avery Dennison, Schweitzer-Mauduit International and Halliburton

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/20, Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY), Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (Symbol: SWM), and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Avery Dennison Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 3/18/20, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 3/20/20, and Halliburton Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 3/25/20. As a percentage of AVY's recent stock price of $111.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Avery Dennison Corp to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when AVY shares open for trading on 3/3/20. Similarly, investors should look for SWM to open 1.25% lower in price and for HAL to open 1.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AVY, SWM, and HAL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY):



Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (Symbol: SWM):



Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.08% for Avery Dennison Corp, 4.99% for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc, and 4.31% for Halliburton Company.

In Friday trading, Avery Dennison Corp shares are currently off about 3.1%, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc shares are down about 1.1%, and Halliburton Company shares are down about 4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.