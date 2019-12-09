Ex-Dividend Reminder: Avangrid, MDU Resources Group and Mercury General

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/11/19, Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR), MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU), and Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Avangrid Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 1/2/20, MDU Resources Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2075 on 1/1/20, and Mercury General Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 12/26/19. As a percentage of AGR's recent stock price of $48.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of Avangrid Inc to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when AGR shares open for trading on 12/11/19. Similarly, investors should look for MDU to open 0.71% lower in price and for MCY to open 1.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AGR, MDU, and MCY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR):



MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU):



Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.60% for Avangrid Inc, 2.83% for MDU Resources Group Inc, and 5.09% for Mercury General Corp..

In Monday trading, Avangrid Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, MDU Resources Group Inc shares are trading flat, and Mercury General Corp. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

