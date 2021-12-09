Ex-Dividend Reminder: Avangrid, HCA Healthcare and Prologis

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/10/21, Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR), HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA), and Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Avangrid Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 1/3/22, HCA Healthcare Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 12/29/21, and Prologis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 12/31/21. As a percentage of AGR's recent stock price of $49.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Avangrid Inc to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when AGR shares open for trading on 12/10/21. Similarly, investors should look for HCA to open 0.20% lower in price and for PLD to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AGR, HCA, and PLD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR):



HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA):



Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.53% for Avangrid Inc, 0.80% for HCA Healthcare Inc, and 1.60% for Prologis Inc.

In Thursday trading, Avangrid Inc shares are currently down about 2.3%, HCA Healthcare Inc shares are down about 0.6%, and Prologis Inc shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

