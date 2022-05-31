Ex-Dividend Reminder: Avangrid, Dominion Energy and Baxter International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/2/22, Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR), Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D), and Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Avangrid Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 7/1/22, Dominion Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6675 on 6/20/22, and Baxter International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 7/1/22. As a percentage of AGR's recent stock price of $47.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of Avangrid Inc to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when AGR shares open for trading on 6/2/22. Similarly, investors should look for D to open 0.79% lower in price and for BAX to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AGR, D, and BAX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR):



Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D):



Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.71% for Avangrid Inc, 3.17% for Dominion Energy Inc, and 1.54% for Baxter International Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Avangrid Inc shares are currently down about 1.5%, Dominion Energy Inc shares are down about 1.2%, and Baxter International Inc shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.