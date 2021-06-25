Ex-Dividend Reminder: AvalonBay Communities, VEREIT and CareTrust REIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/21, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB), VEREIT Inc (Symbol: VER), and CareTrust REIT Inc (Symbol: CTRE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.59 on 7/15/21, VEREIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.462 on 7/15/21, and CareTrust REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.265 on 7/15/21. As a percentage of AVB's recent stock price of $212.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when AVB shares open for trading on 6/29/21. Similarly, investors should look for VER to open 0.99% lower in price and for CTRE to open 1.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AVB, VER, and CTRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB):



VEREIT Inc (Symbol: VER):



CareTrust REIT Inc (Symbol: CTRE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.00% for AvalonBay Communities, Inc., 3.96% for VEREIT Inc, and 4.48% for CareTrust REIT Inc.

In Friday trading, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, VEREIT Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and CareTrust REIT Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

