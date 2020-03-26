Ex-Dividend Reminder: AvalonBay Communities, Sun Communities and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/20, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB), Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI), and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.59 on 4/15/20, Sun Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 4/15/20, and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 4/15/20. As a percentage of AVB's recent stock price of $139.16, this dividend works out to approximately 1.14%, so look for shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. to trade 1.14% lower — all else being equal — when AVB shares open for trading on 3/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for SUI to open 0.72% lower in price and for ARI to open 4.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AVB, SUI, and ARI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB):



Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI):



Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.57% for AvalonBay Communities, Inc., 2.89% for Sun Communities Inc, and 18.87% for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc..

In Thursday trading, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. shares are currently off about 1.1%, Sun Communities Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares are up about 14.2% on the day.

