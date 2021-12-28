Ex-Dividend Reminder: AvalonBay Communities, OFG Bancorp and AGNC Investment

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/21, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB), OFG Bancorp (Symbol: OFG), and AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.59 on 1/18/22, OFG Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 1/18/22, and AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 1/11/22. As a percentage of AVB's recent stock price of $248.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when AVB shares open for trading on 12/30/21. Similarly, investors should look for OFG to open 0.45% lower in price and for AGNC to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AVB, OFG, and AGNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB):



OFG Bancorp (Symbol: OFG):



AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.56% for AvalonBay Communities, Inc., 1.80% for OFG Bancorp, and 9.23% for AGNC Investment Corp.

In Tuesday trading, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.3%, OFG Bancorp shares are down about 0.2%, and AGNC Investment Corp shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.