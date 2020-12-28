Ex-Dividend Reminder: AvalonBay Communities, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/20, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB), Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI), and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.59 on 1/15/21, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/15/21, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.09 on 1/15/21. As a percentage of AVB's recent stock price of $158.29, this dividend works out to approximately 1.00%, so look for shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. to trade 1.00% lower — all else being equal — when AVB shares open for trading on 12/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for ARI to open 3.01% lower in price and for ARE to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AVB, ARI, and ARE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB):



Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI):



Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.02% for AvalonBay Communities, Inc., 12.06% for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., and 2.49% for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.

In Monday trading, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.3%, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares are up about 0.6%, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

