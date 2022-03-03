Ex-Dividend Reminder: Autoliv, Clarus and H & R Block

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/7/22, Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV), Clarus Corp (Symbol: CLAR), and H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Autoliv Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.64 on 3/23/22, Clarus Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 3/18/22, and H & R Block, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 4/1/22. As a percentage of ALV's recent stock price of $81.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of Autoliv Inc to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when ALV shares open for trading on 3/7/22. Similarly, investors should look for CLAR to open 0.11% lower in price and for HRB to open 1.03% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALV, CLAR, and HRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV):



Clarus Corp (Symbol: CLAR):



H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.15% for Autoliv Inc, 0.43% for Clarus Corp, and 4.12% for H & R Block, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Autoliv Inc shares are currently down about 2.6%, Clarus Corp shares are up about 0.4%, and H & R Block, Inc. shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.