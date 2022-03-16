Ex-Dividend Reminder: Autohome, Johnson Controls International and Dine Brands Global

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/18/22, Autohome Inc (Symbol: ATHM), Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI), and Dine Brands Global Inc (Symbol: DIN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Autohome Inc will pay its annual dividend of $0.53 on 4/5/22, Johnson Controls International plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 4/14/22, and Dine Brands Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 4/1/22. As a percentage of ATHM's recent stock price of $26.86, this dividend works out to approximately 1.97%, so look for shares of Autohome Inc to trade 1.97% lower — all else being equal — when ATHM shares open for trading on 3/18/22. Similarly, investors should look for JCI to open 0.56% lower in price and for DIN to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ATHM, JCI, and DIN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Autohome Inc (Symbol: ATHM):



Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI):



Dine Brands Global Inc (Symbol: DIN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.97% for Autohome Inc, 2.22% for Johnson Controls International plc, and 2.54% for Dine Brands Global Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Autohome Inc shares are currently up about 13%, Johnson Controls International plc shares are up about 2.5%, and Dine Brands Global Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

