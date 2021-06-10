Ex-Dividend Reminder: Atrion, CONMED and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/21, Atrion Corp. (Symbol: ATRI), CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Atrion Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.75 on 6/30/21, CONMED Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 7/6/21, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 7/15/21. As a percentage of ATRI's recent stock price of $628.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Atrion Corp. to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when ATRI shares open for trading on 6/14/21. Similarly, investors should look for CNMD to open 0.15% lower in price and for TMO to open 0.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ATRI, CNMD, and TMO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Atrion Corp. (Symbol: ATRI):



CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD):



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.11% for Atrion Corp., 0.60% for CONMED Corp, and 0.23% for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

In Thursday trading, Atrion Corp. shares are currently up about 1.1%, CONMED Corp shares are up about 0.4%, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.