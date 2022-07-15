Ex-Dividend Reminder: Atlas, Lowe's Companies and Dell Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/19/22, Atlas Corp. (Symbol: ATCO), Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), and Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Atlas Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 8/1/22, Lowe's Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 8/3/22, and Dell Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 7/29/22. As a percentage of ATCO's recent stock price of $10.43, this dividend works out to approximately 1.20%, so look for shares of Atlas Corp. to trade 1.20% lower — all else being equal — when ATCO shares open for trading on 7/19/22. Similarly, investors should look for LOW to open 0.57% lower in price and for DELL to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ATCO, LOW, and DELL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Atlas Corp. (Symbol: ATCO):



Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW):



Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.79% for Atlas Corp., 2.27% for Lowe's Companies Inc, and 3.07% for Dell Technologies Inc.

In Friday trading, Atlas Corp. shares are currently up about 1.2%, Lowe's Companies Inc shares are up about 1.4%, and Dell Technologies Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

