Ex-Dividend Reminder: Atlantica Yield, Gildan Activewear and Extended Stay America

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/11/20, Atlantica Yield plc (Symbol: AY), Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL), and Extended Stay America Inc (Symbol: STAY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Atlantica Yield plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 3/22/20, Gildan Activewear Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.154 on 4/6/20, and Extended Stay America Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 3/26/20. As a percentage of AY's recent stock price of $25.72, this dividend works out to approximately 1.59%, so look for shares of Atlantica Yield plc to trade 1.59% lower — all else being equal — when AY shares open for trading on 3/11/20. Similarly, investors should look for GIL to open 0.71% lower in price and for STAY to open 2.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AY, GIL, and STAY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Atlantica Yield plc (Symbol: AY):



Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL):



Extended Stay America Inc (Symbol: STAY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.38% for Atlantica Yield plc, 2.85% for Gildan Activewear Inc, and 9.47% for Extended Stay America Inc.

In Monday trading, Atlantica Yield plc shares are currently down about 8%, Gildan Activewear Inc shares are down about 6.9%, and Extended Stay America Inc shares are off about 7.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.