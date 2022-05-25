Ex-Dividend Reminder: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, RioCan REIT and Credit Agricole

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/27/22, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (Symbol: AY), RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF), and Credit Agricole SA (Symbol: CRARF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 6/15/22, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.085 on 6/7/22, and Credit Agricole SA will pay its annual dividend of $1.05 on 6/1/22. As a percentage of AY's recent stock price of $33.05, this dividend works out to approximately 1.33%, so look for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc to trade 1.33% lower — all else being equal — when AY shares open for trading on 5/27/22. Similarly, investors should look for RIOCF to open 0.49% lower in price and for CRARF to open 9.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AY, RIOCF, and CRARF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (Symbol: AY):



RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF):



Credit Agricole SA (Symbol: CRARF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.33% for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc, 5.87% for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, and 9.11% for Credit Agricole SA.

In Wednesday trading, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc shares are currently up about 0.4%, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are up about 6.2%, and Credit Agricole SA shares are trading flat on the day.

