Ex-Dividend Reminder: Atlantic Union Bankshares, SouthState and International Business

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/10/22, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB), SouthState Corp (Symbol: SSB), and International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 2/25/22, SouthState Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 2/18/22, and International Business Machines Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.64 on 3/10/22. As a percentage of AUB's recent stock price of $40.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when AUB shares open for trading on 2/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for SSB to open 0.56% lower in price and for IBM to open 1.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AUB, SSB, and IBM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB):



SouthState Corp (Symbol: SSB):



International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.74% for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, 2.22% for SouthState Corp, and 4.81% for International Business Machines Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp shares are currently up about 1.1%, SouthState Corp shares are up about 1.2%, and International Business Machines Corp shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

