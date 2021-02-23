Ex-Dividend Reminder: AstraZeneca, Baxter International and Mesa Laboratories

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/25/21, AstraZeneca plc (Symbol: AZN), Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX), and Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: MLAB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AstraZeneca plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.95 on 3/29/21, Baxter International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.245 on 4/1/21, and Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 3/15/21. As a percentage of AZN's recent stock price of $50.57, this dividend works out to approximately 1.88%, so look for shares of AstraZeneca plc to trade 1.88% lower — all else being equal — when AZN shares open for trading on 2/25/21. Similarly, investors should look for BAX to open 0.31% lower in price and for MLAB to open 0.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AZN, BAX, and MLAB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AstraZeneca plc (Symbol: AZN):



Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX):



Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: MLAB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.76% for AstraZeneca plc, 1.24% for Baxter International Inc, and 0.23% for Mesa Laboratories, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, AstraZeneca plc shares are currently trading flat, Baxter International Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Mesa Laboratories, Inc. shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

