Ex-Dividend Reminder: Astec Industries, MSCI and Bread Financial Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/12/22, Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE), MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI), and Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Astec Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 5/27/22, MSCI Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.04 on 5/31/22, and Bread Financial Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 6/17/22. As a percentage of ASTE's recent stock price of $42.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Astec Industries, Inc. to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when ASTE shares open for trading on 5/12/22. Similarly, investors should look for MSCI to open 0.27% lower in price and for BFH to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ASTE, MSCI, and BFH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE):



MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI):



Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.13% for Astec Industries, Inc., 1.07% for MSCI Inc, and 1.60% for Bread Financial Holdings Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Astec Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 1%, MSCI Inc shares are up about 2.8%, and Bread Financial Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

