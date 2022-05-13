Ex-Dividend Reminder: Assured Guaranty, Home BancShares and Equinix

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/17/22, Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO), Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB), and Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Assured Guaranty Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/1/22, Home BancShares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 6/8/22, and Equinix Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $3.10 on 6/15/22. As a percentage of AGO's recent stock price of $55.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when AGO shares open for trading on 5/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for HOMB to open 0.80% lower in price and for EQIX to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AGO, HOMB, and EQIX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO):



Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB):



Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.82% for Assured Guaranty Ltd, 3.20% for Home BancShares Inc, and 1.94% for Equinix Inc.

In Friday trading, Assured Guaranty Ltd shares are currently up about 0.6%, Home BancShares Inc shares are up about 1.9%, and Equinix Inc shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.