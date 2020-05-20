Ex-Dividend Reminder: Assurant, Radian Group and United Parcel Service

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/22/20, Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ), Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN), and United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Assurant Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 6/16/20, Radian Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 6/5/20, and United Parcel Service Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.01 on 6/10/20. As a percentage of AIZ's recent stock price of $99.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Assurant Inc to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when AIZ shares open for trading on 5/22/20. Similarly, investors should look for RDN to open 0.81% lower in price and for UPS to open 1.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AIZ, RDN, and UPS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ):



Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN):



United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.54% for Assurant Inc, 3.25% for Radian Group, Inc., and 4.15% for United Parcel Service Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Assurant Inc shares are currently up about 1.1%, Radian Group, Inc. shares are up about 3.9%, and United Parcel Service Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.