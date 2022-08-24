Ex-Dividend Reminder: Assurant, Kinsale Capital Group and Xperi Holding Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/26/22, Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ), Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL), and Xperi Holding Corp (Symbol: XPER) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Assurant Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 9/19/22, Kinsale Capital Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 9/13/22, and Xperi Holding Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 9/19/22. As a percentage of AIZ's recent stock price of $163.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Assurant Inc to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when AIZ shares open for trading on 8/26/22. Similarly, investors should look for KNSL to open 0.05% lower in price and for XPER to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AIZ, KNSL, and XPER, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ):



Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL):



Xperi Holding Corp (Symbol: XPER):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.67% for Assurant Inc, 0.20% for Kinsale Capital Group Inc, and 1.24% for Xperi Holding Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Assurant Inc shares are currently off about 0.4%, Kinsale Capital Group Inc shares are trading flat, and Xperi Holding Corp shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

