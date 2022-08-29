Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ashland Global Holdings, Agnico Eagle Mines and Element Solutions

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/22, Ashland Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: ASH), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM), and Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ashland Global Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.335 on 9/15/22, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/15/22, and Element Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 9/15/22. As a percentage of ASH's recent stock price of $101.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when ASH shares open for trading on 8/31/22. Similarly, investors should look for AEM to open 0.92% lower in price and for ESI to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ASH, AEM, and ESI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: ASH):



Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM):



Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.32% for Ashland Global Holdings Inc, 3.69% for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd, and 1.67% for Element Solutions Inc.

In Monday trading, Ashland Global Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 1%, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd shares are down about 0.5%, and Element Solutions Inc shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

