Ex-Dividend Reminder: Artisan Partners Asset Management, PennyMac Financial Services and Selective Insurance Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/20, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM), PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI), and Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 2/28/20, PennyMac Financial Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 2/27/20, and Selective Insurance Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 3/2/20. As a percentage of APAM's recent stock price of $37.19, this dividend works out to approximately 1.83%, so look for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc to trade 1.83% lower — all else being equal — when APAM shares open for trading on 2/13/20. Similarly, investors should look for PFSI to open 0.31% lower in price and for SIGI to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for APAM, PFSI, and SIGI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM):



PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI):



Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.31% for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, 1.26% for PennyMac Financial Services Inc , and 1.32% for Selective Insurance Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, PennyMac Financial Services Inc shares are down about 0.7%, and Selective Insurance Group Inc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

