Ex-Dividend Reminder: Arthur J. Gallagher, First Merchants and Weyerhaeuser

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/2/22, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG), First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME), and Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 6/17/22, First Merchants Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 6/17/22, and Weyerhaeuser Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 6/17/22. As a percentage of AJG's recent stock price of $163.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when AJG shares open for trading on 6/2/22. Similarly, investors should look for FRME to open 0.79% lower in price and for WY to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AJG, FRME, and WY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG):



First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME):



Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.24% for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., 3.16% for First Merchants Corp, and 1.82% for Weyerhaeuser Co.

In Tuesday trading, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are currently down about 1.1%, First Merchants Corp shares are off about 1%, and Weyerhaeuser Co shares are off about 1.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.