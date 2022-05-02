Ex-Dividend Reminder: Armstrong World Industries, TriMas and Delek Logistics Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/4/22, Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI), TriMas Corp (Symbol: TRS), and Delek Logistics Partners LP (Symbol: DKL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Armstrong World Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.231 on 5/19/22, TriMas Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 5/12/22, and Delek Logistics Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.98 on 5/12/22. As a percentage of AWI's recent stock price of $84.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when AWI shares open for trading on 5/4/22. Similarly, investors should look for TRS to open 0.14% lower in price and for DKL to open 1.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AWI, TRS, and DKL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI):



TriMas Corp (Symbol: TRS):



Delek Logistics Partners LP (Symbol: DKL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.09% for Armstrong World Industries Inc, 0.55% for TriMas Corp, and 7.71% for Delek Logistics Partners LP.

In Monday trading, Armstrong World Industries Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, TriMas Corp shares are down about 1%, and Delek Logistics Partners LP shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

