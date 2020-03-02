Ex-Dividend Reminder: Armstrong World Industries, Imperial Oil and Kosmos Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/4/20, Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI), Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO), and Kosmos Energy Ltd (Symbol: KOS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Armstrong World Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/20/20, Imperial Oil Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 4/1/20, and Kosmos Energy Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0452 on 3/26/20. As a percentage of AWI's recent stock price of $100.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when AWI shares open for trading on 3/4/20. Similarly, investors should look for IMO to open 1.01% lower in price and for KOS to open 1.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AWI, IMO, and KOS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI):



Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO):



Kosmos Energy Ltd (Symbol: KOS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.79% for Armstrong World Industries Inc, 4.03% for Imperial Oil Ltd, and 6.19% for Kosmos Energy Ltd .

In Monday trading, Armstrong World Industries Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Imperial Oil Ltd shares are down about 0.4%, and Kosmos Energy Ltd shares are off about 4.3% on the day.

