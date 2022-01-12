Ex-Dividend Reminder: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Watsco and EMCOR Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/14/22, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR), Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO), and EMCOR Group, Inc. (Symbol: EME) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.10 on 1/28/22, Watsco Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.95 on 1/31/22, and EMCOR Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 1/31/22. As a percentage of ARR's recent stock price of $10.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.99%, so look for shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. to trade 0.99% lower — all else being equal — when ARR shares open for trading on 1/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for WSO to open 0.64% lower in price and for EME to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARR, WSO, and EME, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR):



Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO):



EMCOR Group, Inc. (Symbol: EME):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 11.90% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., 2.54% for Watsco Inc., and 0.41% for EMCOR Group, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares are currently trading flat, Watsco Inc. shares are up about 1.5%, and EMCOR Group, Inc. shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

