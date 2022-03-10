Ex-Dividend Reminder: ARMOUR Residential REIT, National Storage Affiliates Trust and Extra Space Storage

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/22, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR), National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA), and Extra Space Storage Inc (Symbol: EXR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.10 on 3/28/22, National Storage Affiliates Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 3/31/22, and Extra Space Storage Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 3/31/22. As a percentage of ARR's recent stock price of $8.49, this dividend works out to approximately 1.18%, so look for shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. to trade 1.18% lower — all else being equal — when ARR shares open for trading on 3/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for NSA to open 0.82% lower in price and for EXR to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARR, NSA, and EXR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR):



National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA):



Extra Space Storage Inc (Symbol: EXR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 14.13% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., 3.30% for National Storage Affiliates Trust, and 3.03% for Extra Space Storage Inc.

In Thursday trading, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares are currently off about 1.6%, National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are off about 0.6%, and Extra Space Storage Inc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

