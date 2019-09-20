Ex-Dividend Reminder: Armada Hoffler Properties, Cerner and Seagate Technology

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/24/19, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (Symbol: AHH), Cerner Corp. (Symbol: CERN), and Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 10/3/19, Cerner Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 10/9/19, and Seagate Technology plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 10/9/19. As a percentage of AHH's recent stock price of $18.30, this dividend works out to approximately 1.15%, so look for shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc to trade 1.15% lower — all else being equal — when AHH shares open for trading on 9/24/19. Similarly, investors should look for CERN to open 0.27% lower in price and for STX to open 1.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AHH, CERN, and STX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (Symbol: AHH):



Cerner Corp. (Symbol: CERN):



Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.59% for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc, 1.06% for Cerner Corp., and 4.82% for Seagate Technology plc.

In Friday trading, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc shares are currently down about 0.2%, Cerner Corp. shares are up about 0.2%, and Seagate Technology plc shares are off about 1.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.